Two Toronto Blue Jays Prospects Earn Arizona Fall League All-Star Honors
Toronto Blue Jays prospects Lazaro Estrada and Adrian Pinto will represent the organization in the Arizona Fall League "Fall Stars" Game on Saturday.
The game will be played at 8:00 pm. ET. It will be aired on MLB Network.
According to a press release from Major League Baseball, here's how the teams are picked: A combination of scouts, AFL staff and national baseball reporters selected the players for the annual showcase of baseball’s future stars from their respective American and National League organizations.
Estrada is a 25-year-old native of Cuba who pitched at Low-A, High-A and Double-A in 2024. Across all three levels, he went 5-9 with a 3.29 ERA. He struck out 113 batters in 98.1 innings.
Pinto is a 22-year-old infielder from Venezuela who played 26 games in this minor league season. He spent time at Rookie ball, Low-A and High-A. He hit .330 in just 103 at-bats with four homers and 20 RBI.
Ironically enough, neither Estrada nor Pinto are ranked in the top-30 prospects of the organization, per MLB.com. The Jays system is in need of a talent infusion, so perhaps these two can continue to push the envelope and be part of the solution.
As the major-league level, the Blue Jays went 74-88 this season. They finished in last place in the American League East after making the playoffs in each of the previous two seasons. Toronto is heading into a critical offseason in which they have been connected to multiple top free agents, including Juan Soto and Max Fried.
