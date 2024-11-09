Two Toronto Blue Jays Prospects Earn Arizona Fall League All-Star Honors

Congratulations to RHP Lazaro Estrada and 2B/OF Adrian Pinto on being named to the @MLBazFallLeague Fall Stars Game! ⭐️



🇨🇺 Estrada: 3.29 ERA | No-Hitter in 2024

🇻🇪 Pinto: .330 AVG | .951 OPS in 2024 pic.twitter.com/n2Jahbh7Rn