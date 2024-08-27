Umpire Scott Barry's Missed Call Was Officially the Worst of the Last Decade
The Chicago Cubs were already well on their way to victory against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night, but something finally didn't bounce their way in the top of the ninth.
First baseman Rowdy Tellez had just taken the mound for the Pirates, who trailed the Cubs 15-6 at the time. With runners on the corners and one out, Tellez's first pitch was a 42.2 mile-per-hour eephus to second baseman Patrick Wisdom.
There wasn't much Wisdom could do to attack the meatball, considering it came in extremely high and significantly outside.
According to Umpire Auditor, the pitch missed the zone by 14.6 inches. Still, home plate umpire Scott Barry called it a strike.
It was the worst called strike in Umpire Auditor's history, which dates back to July 2014.
Outside of Wisdom's brief staredown of Barry, some shocked announcers and a social media backlash, however, the missed call didn't amount to much.
Tellez proceeded to throw two more balls, then hit Wisdom with a pitch. A sacrifice fly, single, hit-by-pitch and walk made it 18-6, and the Pirates went on to lose 18-8.
Monday marked Tellez's second pitching appearance of the season and the third of his career. He had previously allowed just one hit to the seven batters he had faced, retiring the other six without issuing a walk or plunking anyone.
Karma came for Tellez after he was gifted an undeserved called strike, though, and the 29-year-old slugger wound up allowing the first earned run of his career shortly after.
The Cubs and Pirates are set to face off again on Tuesday, with first pitch on the books for 6:40 p.m. ET.
