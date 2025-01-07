Jose Quintana Drawing Interest From Toronto Blue Jays, Per Report
According to a report from Hector Gomez, the Toronto Blue Jays are showing interest in veteran left-hander Jose Quintana.
Quintana, 35, will turn 36 before the end of January. He made 31 starts last season for the New York Mets, helping them advance to the National League Championship Series. He went 10-10 with a 3.75 ERA, tossing 170.1 innings and striking out 135.
A 13-year veteran of the Chicago White Sox, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Angels, San Francisco Giants, Pittsburgh Pirates, St. Louis Cardinals and Mets, Quintana is 102-103 lifetime. He owns a 3.74 ERA.
He was an All-Star in the 2016 season with Chicago and has won double-digit games five times in his career.
It's hard to figure out what Quintana will earn in free agency, but considering that 41-year-old Charlie Morton just got $15 million from the Orioles, Quintana would seem to be in line for a multi-year deal at a more lucrative price than that.
For the Blue Jays, Quintana would figure to slot into the No. 5 spot in the rotation. Jose Berrios, Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt and Bowden Francis seem to have the top four spots on lock. If Quintana joins them, it would probably bump right-hander Yariel Rodriguez to the bullpen.
Toronto needs help there after losing Jordan Romano this offseason and Rodriguez has reportedly said that he's willing to go to the 'pen.
The Blue Jays are coming off a season in which they went 74-88 and finished last in the American League East.
