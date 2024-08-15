Relief Pitcher Chasen Shreve Enters Free Agency Following Stint With Colorado Rockies
Left-handed pitcher Chasen Shreve elected free agency on Wednesday, according to the Colorado Rockies' official transaction log.
The Rockies designated Shreve for assignment on Saturday in order to free up space on the 26 and 40-man rosters for right-handed pitcher Dakota Hudson, who had his contract selected from Triple-A Albuquerque. Instead of accepting an assignment to the minors, Shreve has decided to go back on the open market.
Shreve didn't last long in Denver, as he was only just signed to a minor league contract on Aug. 4. He got called up to the big leagues on Aug. 6 and made a single, scoreless relief appearance against the New York Mets on Aug. 7.
Before he got scooped up by the Rockies, Shreve spent a few weeks in the New York Yankees' minor league system. He started 2024 on a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers, but neither them nor the Yankees gave him a shot in the majors this season.
In 31 minor league appearances this year, Shreve is 4-1 with a 2.62 ERA, 0.845 WHIP and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
If Shreve wants to be eligible to make a postseason roster, he will have to latch on with another club before Aug. 31. The 34-year-old southpaw has never made a playoff appearance in his 11 years of MLB action.
Shreve made his big league debut with the Atlanta Braves in 2014, and he went on to pitch for the Yankees, St. Louis Cardinals, New York Mets, Pittsburgh Pirates, Detroit Tigers and Cincinnati Reds over the next decade. He has appeared in 50-plus games in four separate seasons, most recently in 2023.
For his career, Shreve is 22-14 with a 3.96 ERA, 1.339 WHIP, 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings and a 3.5 WAR.
