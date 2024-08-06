Colorado Rockies Call Up Chasen Shreve, Designate John Curtiss For Assignment
The Colorado Rockies have selected the contract of left-handed pitcher Chasen Shreve from Triple-A Albuquerque, the club announced Tuesday afternoon.
Shreve inked a minor league contract with the Rockies on Sunday, three days after he was released from his minor league deal with the New York Yankees. The 34-year-old lefty started the season in the Texas Rangers' farm system, up until he was released back in June.
To free up a spot for Shreve on the major league roster, Colorado designated right-handed pitcher John Curtiss for assignment. The Rockies had room to keep Curtiss on their 40-man roster, but the 31-year-old journeyman was all out of minor league options.
Shreve took the mound for the Isotopes on Sunday, allowing three hits – all solo home runs – in 1.0 inning of work against the Las Vegas Aviators.
During his time in the Yankees' and Rangers' respective farm systems, Shreve was far more productive.
Shreve went 2-0 with a 1.61 ERA, 0.761 WHIP and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games with Triple-A Round Rock, then posted a 2-1 record with a 2.45 ERA, 0.818 WHIP and 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 appearances with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. On the whole this season, he is 4-1 with a 2.62 ERA, 0.845 WHIP and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
But beyond his recent achievements in the minors, Shreve has more MLB experience than any other active Colorado reliever.
Shreve made his big league debut with the Atlanta Braves in 2014, and he went on to pitch for the Yankees, St. Louis Cardinals, New York Mets, Pittsburgh Pirates, Detroit Tigers and Cincinnati Reds over the next decade. He has appeared in 50-plus games in four separate seasons, most recently in 2023.
For his career, Shreve is 22-14 with a 3.97 ERA, 1.340 WHIP, 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings and a 3.4 WAR.
No active member of the Rockies' bullpen has a career WAR over 1.3, and only two have seen action in over 80 MLB games. Shreve, meanwhile, has made 367 major league appearances in his career.
Shreve is expected to be available out of the bullpen against the New York Mets on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 8:40 p.m. ET.
