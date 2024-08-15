Viral 'Hawk Tuah Girl' Throws Out First Pitch Before New York Mets Game
The New York Mets enjoyed a major bump when a non-traditional celebrity tossed out a ceremonial first pitch back in June, and it looks like they are trying to recreate that magic with the Wild Card race heating up.
Back on June 12, secondary McDonald's mascot Grimace had the honors, a year after going viral thanks to his bizarre birthday milkshake campaign in 2023. Starting that night, the Mets went on a seven-game winning streak, and they ended June with a National League-best 16-8 record.
Two months later, another viral sensation took the mound at Citi Field.
Hailey Welch, also known as the "Hawk Tuah Girl," was the guest of honor prior to Thurday afternoon's showdown with the Oakland Athletics. The 22-year-old woman pitched from the front of the mound and made it to her target's glove a few feet in front of the plate.
Welch went viral after appearing in a Tim & Dee TV "man on the street" YouTube video filmed in Nashville, ironically one day before Grimace's first pitch. Her NSFW answers and thick Southern accent immediately picked up steam online, and she became a meme in no time.
From there, Welch quit her job, established her own company and signed endorsement deals. She was a guest on Bill Maher, Joe Rogan and Whitney Cummings' podcasts, on top of appearing on stage at a Zach Bryan concert and Shaquille O'Neal DJ set.
That all led to Welch taking the mound at Citi Field on Thursday. As inconsequential of a moment as it may seem, the Mets have had the good luck of viral sensations rub off on them before this season, depending on who you ask.
New York is currently 62-58 on the season, placing them 2.0 games back of the Atlanta Braves for the third and final NL Wild Card spot.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.