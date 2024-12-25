Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Gives Blue Jays Exact Money He Wants in Contract Extension
Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. made some waves this week when he made some of his contract conversations with the Toronto Blue Jays public.
Speaking on a Spanish-language podcast, Guerrero says that the Blue Jays have offered him an extension that's not even close to what he wants. He's also said that he's not going to negotiate a new contract with the Jays after the first day of spring training.
Furthermore, Guerrero Jr. has said that he's given the Blue Jays an exact dollar figure that he wants, and if the team hits it, he's ready to sign immediately.
Of course, we don't know what the dollar figure is, but it's fair to assume it's greater than $500 million. After seeing Juan Soto ($765 million) and Shohei Ohtani ($700 million) sign for huge deals, Guerrero Jr. likely sees himself in a similarly-expensive ballpark. After all, he'll only be 26 years old when he hits free agency and he'll be heading into his age 27 season.
One of the best hitters in baseball, Guerrero Jr. is coming of a season in which he hit .323 with 30 homers and 103 RBI. He was an All-Star yet again and carried the Blue Jays lineup, even in the absence of an injured and unproductive Bo Bichette.
After missing out on Ohtani and Soto, the Blue Jays seem desperate to retain Guerrero Jr., and the fan base is desperate to not see him walk away after the year.
Spring training begins in mid-February, so the clock is ticking.
