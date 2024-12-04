Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Headlines Group of Toronto Blue Jays Big Award Winners
Five members of the Toronto Blue Jays were named award winners from the Toronto chapter of the BBWAA on Tuesday.
The following came from a press release put out by the Jays:
The Toronto Chapter of the BBWAA has announced its annual award winners. INF Vladimir Guerrero Jr. earned the Neil MacCarl Award as Player of the Year while RHP José Berríos landed Pitcher of the Year. The Most Improved Player Award was given to RHP Bowden Francis and Rookie of the Year honours went to INF Spencer Horwitz. Also recognized was C Danny Jansen as the John Cerutti Award recipient for displaying goodwill, cooperation, and character.
Guerrero Jr. put together an incredible season at the plate for the Jays, who went 74-88 and finished in last place in the American League East. He hit .323 with 30 homers and 103 RBI, earning a fourth trip to the All-Star Game. In addition to his All-Star appearances, he is also a Gold Glove winner and a two-time Silver Slugger Award winner.
He is the center piece of the Jays lineup and is heading into the final year of his rookie contract in 2025.
The 30-year-old Berrios went 16-11 for the Jays, making 32 starts and pitching to a 3.60 ERA. He struck out 153 batters in 192.1 innings. He is a nine-year veteran of the Minnesota Twins and Jays. He's also represented Puerto Rico at the World Baseball Classic.
Francis burst onto the scene, taking over in the starting rotation for an injured Alek Manoah. The 28-year-old made 27 appearances (13 starts), pitching to a 3.30 ERA. He went 8-5 in all and appears to have a rotation spot locked down for 2025.
The 27-year-old Horwitz hit .265 this season with 12 homers in 328 at-bats. He had 40 RBI and a .357 on-base percentage.
Jansen was traded by the Blue Jays to the Boston Red Sox at the trade deadline but still made an impact on the Toronto community. He spent parts of seven years with the Blue Jays in all, getting to the playoffs with Toronto in 2020, 2022 and 2023.
