Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Working Toward Massive Contract with Toronto Blue Jays, Per Report
According to former major league infielder Carlos Baerga, Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is working toward a massive contract extension that could be signed before spring training.
Baerga put the report out in Spanish on his "X" page. Via Google translate, it reads as follows:
Breaking news: The signing of Anthony Santander with Toronto today guaranteed Vladimir Guerrero Jr. that the team wants to win and do not be surprised that before Spring Training begins he is signing a contract with the Toronto Bluejays of over 450 million to 550 million
Now, you can take the report with a grain of salt for now, but Baerga has been working in the media space for quite a while. Furthermore, the bread crumbs are there for this to be true. Guerrero Jr. has said he would sign an extension in Toronto if the team met his contract demands, and reports indicate that his demands fall in this range. Guerrero Jr. indicated that he woudn't talk about a contract beyond the start of spring training, so this report saying that the deal could be done before spring training is in line with his previous words.
Furthermore, the signing of Santander on Monday can only reinforce the organization's desire to win and would give Guerrero Jr. a power bat to serve as his protection in the lineup.
Guerrero Jr. is coming off a great year for the Blue Jays in which he hit .323 with 30 homers and 103 RBI. He earned his fourth All-Star appearance finished sixth in American League MVP voting.
Baerga spent 14 years in the big leagues, most notably with the Cleveland Indians. He was a three-time All-Star.
