Walker Buehler Free Agency: 2 Ideal Fits As 2x All-Star Attempts To Rebuild Value
Right-hander Walker Buehler has had a tough few years. He rebounded from an injury-plagued 2024 season and was lights out in the postseason for the Los Angeles Dodgers, even closing out the World Series.
The same cannot be said about his 2025. The veteran right-hander struggled and was ultimately let go before the Philadelphia Phillies picked him up. He went 10-7 with a 4.93 ERA in 24 starts and two relief appearances this year.
He did perform better with the Phillies, so that could lead to him having a few suitors this winter. Here are two teams that could potentially take a flier on him.
Houston Astros
The Astros are known to not be big spenders in free agency when it comes to pitching, with Josh Hader being a notable exception. But their starting rotation is likely going to need some help.
All signs point to left-hander Framber Valdez walking in free agency, which leaves at least one hole in the rotation. They also can't be 100 percent certain of what they're going to get from Lance McCullers Jr., who has struggled with injuries in recent years.
Buehler represents a cheaper option, but somebody who does have a strong track record of pitching well in the postseason, which could be beneficial for a team trying to get back after missing for the first time since 2016. His years of experience are also a plus for younger pitchers.
St. Louis Cardinals
On the subject of younger pitchers, St. Louis is going to have quite a few of them next year, especially if Sonny Gray is traded. Michael McGreevy, Matthew Liberatore, Andre Pallante and Kyle Leahy figure to occupy the first four slots in the 2026 rotation if Gray is gone.
However, Chaim Bloom has stated that he intends to look for pitching in free agency and in trades. The Cardinals shouldn't be expected to try for the likes of Valdez, Dylan Cease or Ranger Suarez. Buehler will come much cheaper and could be right within Bloom's comfort zone in terms of spending on pitching.
If the Cardinals fall out of contention in 2026 and Buehler is pitching well, they can trade him to a contending team and bring in some prospects as part of their rebuild. Buehler's experience can benefit the team's younger pitchers.
The Cardinals won't do anything crazy, but this could be right up their alley.
