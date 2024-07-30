Washington Nationals Deal Exciting OF to Guardians For Prospect-Laden Package
The Washington Nationals dealt outfielder Lane Thomas to the Cleveland Guardians on Monday with just hours to go until the trade deadline.
In return, they received a prospect package of three players.
Per the team on social media:
The Nationals acquired LHP Alex Clemmey, INF José Tena and INF Rafael Ramirez Jr. from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for OF Lane Thomas on Monday.
In the most recent MLB.com prospect rankings, Clemmey was the No. 8 prospect in the Guardians system. Ramirez was 22nd.
The 28-year-old Thomas will now try to help Cleveland win the American League Central, where they currently have the lead. He's hitting .253 this season with eight home runs and 40 RBI. An excellent base-stealer, he's got 28 steals this year. Thomas is a late-bloomer who enjoyed a major breakout last season, hitting 28 homers and bringing in 86. He's also exceptional against left-handed pitching.
As for the prospects gotten in return, the following comes from the MLB.com prospect profile on Clemmey.
Clemmey already works with a 92-96 mph fastball that tops out at 99, and its high spin rates create good carry when he commands it at the top of the strike zone. His curveball combines power and depth, giving him a second plus pitch though it lacks consistency. He has added an 83-86 mph slider since turning pro, and it already looks like it will become at least an average offering.
He's 1-4 with a 4.67 ERA this season. He's started 19 games. Ramirez has hit just .187 this year. Tena is hitting .298 at the minor league level. He made his major league debut this season and is 0-for-4.
Thomas joins Jesse Winker as recently traded Nationals outfielders. Winker was shipped to the New York Mets over the weekend.
