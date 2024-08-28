Washington Nationals Top Prospect Dylan Crews Pops First MLB Home Run
Washington Nationals top prospect Dylan Crews hit his first major league home run on Wednesday night as the Nationals take on the New York Yankees.
You can see the highlight below and the home run came off lefty Carlos Rodon.
Crews made his debut on Monday and already has three hits under his belt. He's 3-for-8 as of this posting. Crews was drafted No. 2 overall in the 2023 MLB Draft out of LSU. He helped LSU win a national title alongside Paul Skenes and is currently ranked as the No. 3 prospect in the game. He is only behind Jackson Holliday (Baltimore Orioles) and Junior Caminero (Tampa Bay Rays).
The following comes from his MLB.com prospect profile:
Crews thrust himself into the conversation as the top talent in the 2023 Draft on the strength of his improved plate discipline in college, rarely going outside the zone while teeing off on the pitches he could drive (particularly fastballs). He struggled a little more with offspeed stuff on the pro side, but his ability to adjust during his time as LSU speaks well to his chances of improvement in his first full season and beyond. Batting from a well-coiled right-handed stance, Crews packs at least plus power in his 6-foot frame.
He was hitting .270 this year between Double-A and Triple-A. He had a .342 on-base percentage, hitting 13 homers and bringing in 68 over 100 minor league games.
With Crews and James Wood, the Nationals are looking to get over the sting of losing Bryce Harper and Juan Soto in recent years.
