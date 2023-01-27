WATCH: Angels' Mike Trout Drives Golf Ball 184 MPH at Top Golf

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout recently visited Top Golf, where he was videoed driving a golf ball 184 mph.

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout recently visited Top Golf, where he was videoed driving a golf ball 184 mph.

Trout is coming off a 2022 season in which he batted .283 with a .369 On Base Percentage, .999 OPS, 178 OPS+, 40 home runs and 80 RBI in 119 games.

Trout has won three American League MVP Awards in his 12-year Major League career. He has a career .303 Batting Average, .415 On Base Percentage, 1.002 OPS and 176 OPS+. Trout has 350 career home runs and 896 RBI.

The Angels have not made the playoffs or posted a winning season since 2014. They have the longest running postseason drought in the American League.

The Angels have had an active offseason however, and hope to be a player in a competitive AL West, with the Seattle Mariners, Houston Astros and Texas Rangers, all hoping to compete for a division title this season.

This winter, the Angels traded for third baseman Gio Urshela and outfielder Hunter Renfroe, and signed infielder Brandon Drury and starting pitcher Tyler Anderson.

