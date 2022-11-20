Skip to main content
WATCH: Asdrubal Cabrera Punches Opposing Player After Bat Flip in Winter League Game

A video of 15-year Major League Baseball player Asdrubal Cabrera went viral Saturday night, as Cabrera took a swing at an opposing player in a winter league game in Venezuela earlier in the evening.

In a 3-3 tie game in the eighth inning, Carlos Castro hit his third home run of the night, giving his club a 4-3 lead. Castro celebrated by throwing his bat up in the air and looking towards the opposing team's dugout.

Castro celebrated as he rounded the bases, but did not expect that an unhappy Cabrera would charge towards him and clock him with a punch in the face, knocking him to the ground, as tempers flared.

Cabrera last appeared in a Major League game in 2021 with the Cincinnati Reds. He also played 90 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks that same season. Through 110 games in 2021, Cabrera batted .230 with a .313 On Base Percentage, .678 OPS, seven home runs and 42 RBI.

Cabrera, 37, has not retired. He is a World Series champion and two-time All-Star, that has played for the Cleveland Indians, Washington Nationals, Tampa Bay Rays, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, Texas Rangers, Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds.

