5 Potential Free Agent Destinations for Anthony Rizzo

Last week, first baseman Anthony Rizzo declined his option for the 2023 season, making him a free agent.

The New York Yankees gave him the qualifying offer. If he were to accept it, he would see a pay-raise from $16 million to $19.65 million. Rizzo has yet to accept the offer, and is free to negotiate with any team he chooses.

The Yankees are the favorite to retain Rizzo, but if the first baseman were to walk, where might he go? Here are five potential free agent destinations:

1) Tampa Bay Rays — The Rays traded Ji-Man Choi last week and have an opening at first base. Last offseason, they reportedly offered Freddie Freeman a five-year, $150 million deal; a contract that would have made him the highest-paid player in Rays' franchise history.

The Rays are in the market for a first baseman, and could try to lure Rizzo back to his home state of Florida, while weakening a division rival.

2) San Diego Padres — The Padres went all-in last season, trading for Juan Soto, Josh Hader, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury before the trade deadline.

Drury and Bell split time at first base with Wil Myers. Drury and Bell are now free agents, and Myers is entering the final year of his contract.

The Padres once traded Adrian Gonzalez for Rizzo as a prospect, but later swapped Rizzo for Chicago Cubs pitcher Andrew Cashner. The Padres are in the market for a first baseman, and Rizzo is among the best available. Perhaps a return to San Diego could be in the cards.

3) Miami Marlins — Last week on MLB Network, Jon Morosi mentioned that San Francisco and Miami could be potential landing spots for Rizzo, if he were to leave the Yankees.

Rizzo is a native of Parkland, Florida, just an hour outside of Miami. If he wanted to return home and enjoy cheaper taxes, Miami could be on the table for him.

4) San Francisco Giants — The San Francisco Giants have been rumored to be a team looking to spend this winter. With first baseman Brandon Belt hitting free agency, the Giants could look to the free agent market for a replacement, as Morosi suggests.

5) Houston Astros — Like San Francisco, the Astros have an opening at first base with Yuli Gurriel hitting free agency. It remains to be seen how the Astros will plug that hole, though. Gurriel could resign, or the Astros could replace him internally, as they have brought up minor league prospects to replace other stars that they have lost through free agency, such as Carlos Correa and George Springer.

PREDICTION: Rizzo resigns with the Yankees, but not does not accept the qualifying offer. Rizzo negotiates a new contract and remains in pinstripes for the next three years, at a minimum.

