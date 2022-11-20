Who Will Sign Carlos Correa? 9 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots

For the second straight off-season, two-time American League All-Star Carlos Correa is a free agent, testing the waters of free agency.

Where might the 28-year-old sign this winter?

Here are five potential free agent landing spots for Correa:

1) Los Angeles Dodgers — The Dodgers have shaved roughly $100 million off their payroll from last year, with Cody Bellinger, Trea Turner, Justin Turner, Craig Kimbrel, Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney's contracts all coming off the books. With Trea Turner hitting free agency, the Dodgers can make Gavin Lux their regular shortstop, or pursue Correa or one of the other star shortstops on the open market. The Dodgers have money to spend, and given how executive Andrew Friedman has operated recently — spending big on Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman — all indications point to the Dodgers being aggressive this winter.

2) San Francisco Giants — The Giants are rumored to spend this winter, in hopes of competing with the other two National League West clubs in the state of California. The Giants have shown interest in Aaron Judge. If they are unable to come up with the prized outfielder, they could spend instead on a star shortstop like Correa.

3) Philadelphia Phillies — Like several other teams on this list, the Phillies have a high payroll and have shown a commitment to spending. The Phillies put together a miraculous run to the World Series in 2022. Had the team had a bit more pitching depth and been a touch stronger defensively, perhaps the Phillies would have raised the Commissioner's Trophy instead of the Houston Astros. Correa's arrival would certainly improve the Phillies' defense, and add another potent bat to their lineup.

4) New York Yankees — The Yankees agreed to a one-year, $6 million contract with Isiah Kiner-Falefa earlier this week, but that doesn't guarantee that IKF will be the club's regular, everyday shortstop for all of 2023. Kiner-Falefa won a Gold Glove at third base in 2020 as a member of the Texas Rangers, and was benched in the postseason.

The Yankees have a batch of exciting young shortstops in their system, including top prospects Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe. Executive Brian Cashman might not pursue a free agent shortstop, in hopes of using IKF as a bridge to Peraza, Volpe and/or Oswaldo Cabrera. But if the Yankees are unable to retain Aaron Judge, they're going to need to add another star, and Correa certainly is one.

5) Boston Red Sox — If the Red Sox are unable to reach an agreement to retain Xander Bogaerts, they'll have an opening at shortstop. They could replace Bogaerts internally or with another topflight shortstop on the open market.

6) Atlanta Braves — Like the Red Sox, the Braves' cornerstone shortstop Dansby Swanson is also a free agent, and if they are unable to keep him, they'll need to find a replacement.

7) Chicago Cubs — Rumors have linked the Cubs to a number of shortstops on the open market, but with 25-year-old shortstop Nico Hoerner coming off a breakout season and the promising Nick Madrigal on the other side of second base, middle infield isn't exactly a weakness for the Cubs. If ownership is feeling pressure from the fans to spend on a star, Correa would fit the bill, but it may be in the Cubs' best interests to wait until the club is closer to contention before supplementing their club via free agency.

8) St. Louis Cardinals — The Cardinals have shown interest in spending this winter, and Paul DeJong experienced his worst professional season in 2022, batting just .157. Shortstop could be a position where executive John Mozeliak could seek an upgrade.

9) Seattle Mariners — Executive Jerry Dipoto has been aggressive, supplementing his club through free agency and trades. As the Mariners attempt to overthrow the Houston Astros in the American League West, adding the Astros' former star shortstop could be the final piece that puts the M's above their division rival.

