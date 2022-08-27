WATCH: Pete Alonso Walks It Off For New York Mets' Win Over Rockies

The New York Mets secured a much-needed victory over the Colorado Rockies Friday night, thanks to a walk-off single from Mets' star Pete Alonso.

Facing Rockies' closer Daniel Bard with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and the bases juiced, Alonso singled through the left side of the infield, scoring the game-winning run, Brandon Nimmo.

Bard had been exceptional for the first four months of the season, but has been in a bit of a funk since the start of August, giving up four runs in 6.2 relief innings to the tune of a 5.81 ERA.

The base knock was Alonso's 105th RBI of the season, tying him with St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt for the National League-lead.

Alonso is slashing .272/.350/.870 this season to go with 31 home runs and now, 105 RBI.

The Mets trailed 6-4 in the bottom of the eighth, before Mark Canha knocked in two runs to tie the game. Canha also contributed an RBI-single in the sixth inning.

With the win, the Mets stave off the ascending Atlanta Braves, maintaining a two-game-lead entering Saturday.

The Mets have led the National League East all season, but the Braves have all but caught up with them.

Friday night the Braves handled the St. Louis Cardinals, who were without All-Star Nolan Arenado, who went on the Paternity List Friday in anticipation of the birth of his first child.

With or without Arenado, the Braves will have their work cut out for them in St. Louis Saturday and Sunday, facing a division-leading team that is peaking at the right time. They'll face Jordan Montgomery on Saturday, who has been untouchable since joining the Cardinals. Montgomery is the early clubhouse leader for "best trade deadline acquisition" of 2022.

The Mets have a chance to gain some ground with the Rockies in town this weekend.