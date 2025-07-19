Juan Soto is Doing Things He's Never Done Before at the Plate
The New York Mets dropped the first game out of the All-Star break on Friday night, falling 8-4 against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field. The loss puts them at 55-43 and sends them to 0.5 games back of the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East race.
Despite the defeat, Juan Soto continues to excel for New York, going 1-for-4 with a home run, his 24th of the season.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, Soto's 24 blasts are the most he's ever had through a team's 98 games. His home run was also the hardest of his career at 115.0 mph.
In the first year of a 15-year deal, Soto is hitting .262 while posting a .909 OPS. His 24 home runs pair with 57 RBIs. He forms one of the best trios in the National League with Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor, and that group should have the Mets competing the rest of the year for a division title. New York advanced to the National League Championship Series in 2024.
The Reds are now 51-47 and 2.5 games back of the the third and final wild card spot in the National League. They have won three consecutive games.
The two teams will play again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch at 4:10 p.m. ET. The Mets will send Clay Holmes to the mound while the Reds counter with Nick Martinez.
Holmes is 8-4 with a 3.31 ERA, while the veteran Martinez is 7-9 with a 4.78 ERA.
