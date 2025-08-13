New York Mets Legend Delivers Classy Message to Pete Alonso After Record-Breaking HR
New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso hit the 253rd and 254th home runs of his career on Tuesday night, making him the all-time home run leader for the franchise. He surpassed Darryl Strawberry, who had held the record at 252.
After the first blast, the Mets posted a message from Strawberry on social media congratulating Alonso for his accomplishment. Strawberry praised Alonso's work ethic and lauded the fact that he's a homegrown talent.
Strawberry played 17 years with the Mets, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants. Eight of those years were spent with the Mets. He helped the team win the 1986 World Series and was a seven-time All-Star in New York. He led the National League in homers in 1988 with 39. He recently had his number retired by the organization.
As for Alonso, he now has 28 blasts on the season. One of the best sluggers in baseball since debuting in 2019, he's had 34 home runs or more in each full season of his career, and he also had 16 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, which was just 60 games.
After advancing to the National League Championship Series in 2024, the Mets are looking to advance to the World Series this season. They last appeared in the World Series in 2016, losing to the Kansas City Royals, but they haven't won since that 1986 campaign.
They'll take on the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday with first pitch coming at 7:10 p.m. ET. David Peterson will take the ball for New York.
