Skip to main content

Phillies Reliever David Robertson is Making Progress, Hopes to be Ready for NLCS

Reliever David Robertson could be back for the Philadelphia Phillies in the event they qualify for the NLCS.

The Philadelphia Phillies could be in line for a huge boost to their bullpen if they make the National League Championship Series.

Reliever David Robertson, acquired at the trade deadline from the Chicago Cubs, could be ready to go for the NLCS. Robertson received a PRP injection into his calf after injuring it celebrating a Bryce Harper home run during the NL Wild Card series.

Robertson said it was embarrassing how he injured it, but that he was doing everything he could to get back on the field.

"Every day I'm getting better," said Robertson.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

"I didn't play all these games this year to sit out and only get one appearance."

Robertson's return for a potential NLCs would be a huge help to the backend of the bullpen that is currently relying on Zach Eflin, Seranthony Domínguez, and José Alvarado.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. Phillies Star Bryce Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
  2. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  3. Could Bryce Harper's Favorite MLB Player Join the Philadelphia Phillies Next Season?
  4. Why You Should Root for the Philadelphia Phillies to Lose a Few Games
  5. Phillies Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule
  6. Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
  7. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  8. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  9. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  10. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!

USATSI_19126027
News

Phillies Reliever Robertson is Making Progress, Hopes to be Ready for NLCS

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19166097
News

Wheeler Could Pitch on Short Rest in a Potential NLDS Game 5

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19231657
Game Day

How to Watch Phillies vs Braves NLDS Game Four: TV Channel, Streaming Links

By Leo Morgenstern
USATSI_19231628
News

Energized Phillies Power Past Braves in Game 3 for NLDS Lead

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19202192
News

"It's Really Good to be Home," Says Nola on NLDS Game 3 Start

By Lauren Amour
USATSI_19134280
Opinions

Nola Must Remain Vigilant Throughout the Count Against Braves

By Leo Morgenstern
USATSI_19221315
Game Day

How to Watch Phillies vs Braves NLDS Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links

By Lauren Amour
USATSI_19074366
News

Braves Set Rotation for NLDS Games 3 and 4 Against Phillies

By Lauren Amour