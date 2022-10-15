Phillies Reliever Robertson is Making Progress, Hopes to be Ready for NLCS

The Philadelphia Phillies could be in line for a huge boost to their bullpen if they make the National League Championship Series.

Reliever David Robertson, acquired at the trade deadline from the Chicago Cubs, could be ready to go for the NLCS. Robertson received a PRP injection into his calf after injuring it celebrating a Bryce Harper home run during the NL Wild Card series.

Robertson said it was embarrassing how he injured it, but that he was doing everything he could to get back on the field.

"Every day I'm getting better," said Robertson.

"I didn't play all these games this year to sit out and only get one appearance."

Robertson's return for a potential NLCs would be a huge help to the backend of the bullpen that is currently relying on Zach Eflin, Seranthony Domínguez, and José Alvarado.

