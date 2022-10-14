"It's Really Good to be Home," Says Nola on NLDS Game 3 Start

The Philadelphia Phillies drafted Aaron Nola seventh overall in the 2014 MLB Draft. He made his debut with the club in 2015, and has been one of the most underrated starting pitchers in MLB since.

It took eight seasons, but the right-hander finally made it to the postseason with the team that drafted him, and has stuck around long enough to see himself become the longest-tenured player on the roster.

It's only right that Nola will be the one to start the first postseason game held at Citizens Bank Park since 2011. The atmosphere he heard stories about from 2011 alumni is now something he will get to experience firsthand.

"They said it's something special," Nola said. "I've actually talked to some guys who have played here as an opponent, and they said it's one of the worst places to play, being an opponent, but one of the best atmosphere-wise. So I think that's what we can't wait for. We know it's going to be electric. And just to finally get back here in the postseason, it's awesome."

The Phillies haven't played a game at home since Sept. 25 against the Atlanta Braves. Now, 19 days later, they'll face them in Game 3 of the NLDS in front of a loud and passionate home crowd.

"It's really good to be home. We've been on the road for a little bit," Nola continued. "And I think everybody, the whole team, is excited getting on that baseball field tomorrow and compete against this team in this position."

Aaron Nola and JT Realmuto ahead of a game at Citizens Bank Park © Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Like Zack Wheeler, Nola has started against the Braves countless times in the regular season throughout his career. In 30 starts, the 29-year-old has pitched to a 3.39 ERA and tossed 188.2 innings. It's team he's incredibly familiar with, but it's an entirely different ballgame facing them in the postseason, especially as they're trying to defend their World Series title.

"I've seen them a lot. They've seen me a lot. You've heard the guys talk about it when they're up here, we played each other quite a bit. I know what they've got. I know what I have. It all comes down to executing all my pitches and hopefully I have all of them working."

It will be Nola's second career postseason start after shutting out the Cardinals for 6.2 innings last week in St. Louis. Although he got his first postseason start out of the way, the eight-year MLB veteran still feels the adrenaline rush.

"I still get butterflies, especially the first inning, first pitch of every game," he said. "It's cool, I had some adrenaline rolling through my body. And the atmosphere in St. Louis, it was cool. And in that game it felt pretty neat."

Despite the pressure that might be on his shoulders ahead of the first game in front of a home crowd with the series tied at one game apiece, Nola is just concentrated on doing what he does best and giving his team a chance a to win.

"My main focus was to not try to be anybody I'm not and not try to do anything more than what I've done all year, just to be myself and make quality pitches."

