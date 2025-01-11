Well-Traveled Former Baltimore Orioles All-Star Reliever Signs with Washington Nationals
Former Baltimore Orioles All-Star closer Jorge Lopez has found a new home, signing a contract with the Washington Nationals. It's a one-year deal worth $3 million, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
A nine-year veteran, Lopez has been well-traveled in his career. He's played with the Milwaukee Brewers, Kansas City Royals, Orioles, Minnesota Twins, Miami Marlins, New York Mets and Chicago Cubs. He was with the Orioles in 2020-2022, making the All-Star Game as the team's closer. Despite challenging for a playoff run that season, the O's traded him to the Twins for Juan Nunez, Juan Rojas, Yennier Cano and Cade Povich.
Cano is one of the more integral pieces of the O's bullpen now. Lopez appeared in 44 games for the Orioles in 2022, saving 19. Twenty-three saves in that year is the most of any season of his career. He came back to the Orioles for a short time in 2023.
In his absence from the organization, the Orioles have built a bullpen revolved around Felix Bautista. The burly right-hander made the All-Star Game in 2023 for Baltimore but sadly underwent Tommy John surgery at the end of that season.
He should be back and healthy here in 2025 after missing all of 2024. The Orioles used Craig Kimbrel and Cano in the closer's role that year, making the playoffs before losing to the Kansas City Royals in the wild card round.
The Orioles finished second in the American League East. As for the Nationals, they finished fourth in the National League East. Lopez could get an opportunity to close games for them.
