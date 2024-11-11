What Should the Sales Pitch Be For Toronto Blue Jays to Juan Soto?
Early on this offseason, all reports have indicated that the Toronto Blue Jays will be real players for Juan Soto in free agency. The Blue Jays have been mentioned as real "dark horses" for Soto and appear to be battling it out with the likes of the New York Yankees and New York Mets.
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox could be involved as well.
It's obvious to see why the Jays would want Soto. One of the best hitters in baseball already, he's just 26 years old. He's already amassed four All-Star appearances, is a batting champion and has won a World Series. He'd bring instant credibility to the Jays lineup and would pair with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette to make a strong middle of the order. He he 41 homers this past season for the Yankees and drove in 109.
While it's obvious to see why Toronto could want Soto, why would Soto want Toronto? They are coming off a last-place finish in the American League East and haven't won a playoff game in any of their last three playoff appearances.
Should Ross Atkins get a meeting with Soto, what should he say?
Money
Make no mistake about it. Money is a huge part of this. Soto turned down a $440 million extension from the Washington Nationals a few years ago for the ability to get to free agency, so he (and Scott Boras) are certainly driven by financial opportunity. The Blue Jays have a lot of money. As the only team in Canada, they have full market coverage in the country, giving them an advantage no other team has. Furthermore, Toronto is one of the biggest cities in the world, so the Jays have the ability to act like other big markets do.
The team was in on Shohei Ohtani last year, they can afford to be in on Soto, no matter how high the number goes.
Looming Flexibility
While some view roster uncertainty as a bad thing, it can be a good thing too. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, George Springer, Kevin Gasuman and Chris Bassitt are all coming off the books by the end of 2026. That will give the Jays immense roster flexibility and immense opportunity to bring in younger players who can help the team win. Furthermore, it gives the franchise more flexibility to bring back Guerrero Jr., which would be a hugely important piece to pair with Soto in the lineup.
Chance to Stay in American League East
We just saw Soto dominate in the American League East with the Yankees, so why not pitch the idea of staying in the division for the rest of your career? It's the division of stars, featuring some of the most historic teams in baseball, and features a batch of ballparks that he's clearly comfortable hitting in.
As of now, Soto is set to meet with the Mets and the Yankees in the near future. We'll keep you posted on if he gets an official meeting with Toronto.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.