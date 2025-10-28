Where Could Brandon Woodruff Land This Offseason? Two Perfect Fits for the Star Pitcher
The 2025 World Series is nearly in the books, which means the 2025–26 MLB offseason is right around the corner. Just six days after the Fall Classic wraps up, MLB free agents will officially be eligible to sign with new teams — and one of the biggest names available will be starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff.
Despite battling injuries in recent years, Woodruff reminded everyone why he’s considered one of baseball’s most reliable arms. The Milwaukee Brewers right-hander put together an impressive campaign, posting a 7–2 record with a 3.20 ERA over 12 starts.
Here are two potential landing spots that make perfect sense for the veteran right-hander.
Boston Red Sox: Adding Firepower to a Team on the Rise
The Boston Red Sox are coming off a bounce-back season, winning 89 games and snagging the third American League Wild Card before bowing out to the New York Yankees in the first round. With a talented core and a “win-now” mentality, Boston looks poised to be aggressive this offseason — and pitching help is at the top of the list.
With Lucas Giolito and Dustin May entering free agency, the rotation behind Garrett Crochet needs stability. That’s where Woodruff could make a huge impact. While his injury history may limit long-term offers, the Red Sox have the financial flexibility to offer a shorter-term deal with opt-outs, giving Woodruff a chance to prove he’s fully healthy while helping Boston chase another postseason run.
Even as the Red Sox look to re-sign Alex Bregman and fortify their lineup, upgrading the rotation with a proven arm like Woodruff could be a move that pushes them deeper into October in 2026.
Detroit Tigers: Building Around Tarik Skubal for a Stronger Rotation
The Detroit Tigers are a team on the rise and fresh off another postseason appearance. But if they want to take the next step — and make a deep run in 2026 — they’ll need to strengthen their rotation behind Cy Young favorite Tarik Skubal.
Rather than trading their ace, Detroit should look to add another frontline starter, and Woodruff fits the bill perfectly. The Tigers aren’t known for handing out mega-deals in free agency, but a short-term, incentive-based contract (similar to what they gave Jack Flaherty last winter) could make sense for both sides.
Woodruff’s postseason experience and leadership could give Detroit’s young staff a veteran boost, while pairing him with Skubal would give the Tigers one of the most dangerous one-two punches in the AL Central.
With their competitive window wide open, this is the moment for the Tigers to go all-in — and Woodruff could be the missing piece that helps them seize control of the division.
More MLB: Giants May Steal $26 Million Postseason Hero Away From Mariners, Writer Suggests