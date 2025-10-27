Fastball

Giants May Steal $26 Million Postseason Hero Away From Mariners, Writer Suggests

The Mariners are going to have competition to bring back their postseason hero. An NL West team could enter the fray.

Curt Bishop

Jul 14, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco Giants hat and glove on the bench against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The Seattle Mariners are fresh off an impressive run to the American League Championship Series. They fell just short in seven games against the Toronto Blue Jays, but have a bright future ahead of them as the 2026 season looms.

However, they have a few players set to enter free agency, one of which is Jorge Polanco. The veteran second baseman was a playoff hero for the Mariners, sending them to the ALCS with a walk-off hit in Game 5 of the ALDS against the Detroit Tigers.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic listed several potential fits for Polanco, and among the teams that could steal him away from the Mariners were the San Francisco Giants.

"Polanco’s left knee is finally healthy and he just put together one of the better years of his career, hitting 26 home runs and posting an .821 OPS, his best since 2021. He followed that up with a memorable postseason," Bowden wrote. "Offensively, he swings the bat well from both sides of the plate and makes a lot of contact."

Could Giants Steal Jorge Polanco Away From Mariners?

Oct 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners infielder Jorge Polanco (7) singles in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game two of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The former All-Star hit .265/.326/.495 with 2.6 Wins Above Replacement and drove in 78 runs. His presence was certainly felt in the postseason.

Losing him would be a big blow for the Mariners, who are hoping to find their way back to the postseason in 2026 after their ALCS loss. Polanco provides defensive versatility and power from both sides of the plate.

There will be other options available, but Polanco might be the best one of the bunch. While he would boost the Giants offense after they missed the postseason, Seattle would be forced to dive back into the free agent market for another solution.

Either way, losing Polanco would sting, especially after his postseason heroics helped take the Mariners deep into October. The Mariners should do everything they can to try and bring him back, but there will be competition for him, and the Giants could be one of the big-market teams that is willing to spend big on him.

It will certainly be interesting to see what his market looks like. He shouldn't be too expensive for the Mariners to keep around for at least a few more seasons, but that doesn't mean keeping him will be an easy task, even if there is interest in a reunion.

