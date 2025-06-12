Which Players Could Toronto Blue Jays Target at the Looming Trade Deadline?
According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, the Toronto Blue Jays could be a fit for Arizona Diamondbacks pitchers Zac Gallen or Merrill Kelly. He also mentioned Tyler Anderson of the Angels as a possible fit.
Here is what Bowden wrote: The Blue Jays have made acquiring a starting pitcher their priority at this trade deadline. They match up well with the Diamondbacks for one of their impending free-agent starters, Gallen or Kelly, if Arizona decides to sell, or perhaps with the Angels for Anderson.
The Jays could use another starting pitcher even with Max Scherzer expected to return soon from a thumb injury that has cost him most of the season. Toronto currently has Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt, and Jose Berrios pitching well, but Bowden Francis has gone just 2-8 with a 6.12 ERA.
Gallen, 29, is in the final year of his contract with the Diamondbacks. He's just 4-8 with a 5.15 ERA but he is a one-time All-Star. Kelly, 36, has been better, going 6-2 with a 3.18 ERA. It's unknown if the Diamondbacks will sell now that they are 34-34 and in contention for a wild card spot. Anderson is 2-3 with a 3.99 ERA for the Angels. He's now 35 years old.
The Blue Jays have won 12 of their last 14 games to move to 38-30 on the season. They are in second place in the American League East and are currently sitting in wild card position.
They last made the playoffs in the 2023 season, losing to the Minnesota Twins in the American League wild card round.
They'll be back in action on Friday night when they take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. ET as Gausman pitches against left-hander Ranger Suarez.
Gausman has gone 5-4 with a 3.87 ERA, remaining a dependable arm, while Suarez has been excellent. He's gone 4-1 with a 2.70 ERA. Philadelphia is 39-29.