Why Pete Alonso, Mets Prediction Impacts 1B Free Agent Market
The New York Mets are fortunate to currently employ one of the best overall first basemen in baseball with Pete Alonso.
Alonso is a homegrown star in New York and has spent his entire professional baseball career in the organization to this point. But, what about this winter? Last offseason, Alonso was a free agent and ultimately re-signed with the Mets on a deal that has an opt-out after the season. He has responded with one of the best seasons of his career this point. He's slashing .271/.349/.524 with 33 home runs, 113 RBIs, and 35 doubles in a league-leading 140 games played.
ESPN's Jeff Passan spoke about the Mets superstar on Thursday in a column about free agency and predicted that Alonso will opt-out and enter free agency.
What will the Mets do with Pete Alonso?
"Pete Alonso, Mets, first baseman: This one's a no-brainer. Alonso got $30 million to play this year and will forgo $24 million next year after his fourth career 30-homer, 100-RBI season," Passan said. "Will he opt out: Yes."
This idea isn't shocking, but will surely have implications on the free agent market in general. If he does opt-out, then he immediately will be among the top overall free agents available. He signed a two-year, $54 million deal last offseason and the first base market will surely revolve around him if he does become available.
The first base market isn't expected to be very deep, to say the least right now. Other players expected to head to free agency who have spent some time at first base are Ryan O'Hearn, Wilmer Flores, Paul Goldschmidt, Josh Naylor, Josh Bell, Carlos Santana, and Ty France among others. The market isn't going to be very deep. That could work out favorably for Alonso because seemingly he will have leverage without another option at his level heading to the open market.
It's too early to speculate where he will land. But, this is at least an update from baseball's top insider.
