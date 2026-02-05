Why Tarik Skubal's Arbitration Victory Changes Landscape of Free Agency

The Detroit Tigers have one of the best pitchers in baseball on their roster. Tarik Skubal has taken home back-to-back American League Cy Young awards and is seemingly eyeing his third consecutive award in 2026.

But the two sides couldn't come together on a contract to avoid arbitration this winter. In fact, the two sides were drastically off with their filings. The Tigers filed for $19 million, which is less than David Price's all-time arbitration record for pitchers. Skubal filed for $32 million, which is greater than Juan Soto's all-time arbitration record.

On Thursday, it was announced that Skubal won the hearing and will be awarded a $32 million contract this season. This shouldn't come as a surprise to anybody, though, because Skubal is likely worth the $32 million and then some.

Pitchers are bound to land bigger deals thanks to Tarik Skubal

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) throws against Cleveland Guardians during the first inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is a historic moment for arbitration and free agency. It's likely going to play a part in practically every pitcher getting a bit more money in arbitration.

For over a decade, Price has held the record for the most money given to a pitcher in arbitration at $19.75 million. If a pitcher wanted more money than Price, he needed to be able to make the argument that he was a better pitcher than the southpaw was when he was given than contract.

Now the ceiling has been raised from less than $20 million to Skubal's $32 million.

A player can now argue for around $20 million to $25 million much easier. While there aren't many pitchers better than Skubal who could ask for more than $32 million, landing $25 million because a pitcher is a step or two behind Skubal is much more realistic. If Skubal would have lost the hearing, it would have been practically impossible for a pitcher to land $20 million in arbitration.

This is also going to have an impact on the free agency market, specifically with Skubal himself.

If he puts together another incredible season, he would almost certainly land a long-term deal with a big raise from the $32 million he's earning this season. That means a contract worth around $40 million per season across the next six to eight years is in the realm of possibilities.

Every pitcher in baseball should be celebrating this victory. It's shifted the market in a big way in the player's favor.

