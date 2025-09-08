Why This Slugger Is Key To Mariners' Postseason Success
The Seattle Mariners have been on a roller coaster ride all season. Their pitching staff has struggled, besides Bryan Woo, from time to time. But slugging catcher Cal Raleigh has picked up the slack. The slugger has been one of baseball's biggest and best stories this season, as he challenges New York Yankees star Aaron Judge for the American League MVP award. With the postseason coming up, the Mariners need their star at his best.
The Athletic's Tyler Kepner recently listed Raleigh as the Mariners' "X-Factor" coming down the stretch of the season. Raleigh is an MVP candidate with well over 50 home runs on the year.
Cal Raleigh tabbed Mariners' "X-Factor" for postseason success
"There’s a reason it’s so hard to be a top run producer as a catcher. The position is extremely demanding, and playing it as often as Cal Raleigh does is bound to take a toll," Kepner wrote. "It’s been a special year for Raleigh, the first primary catcher ever to hit 50 homers in a season. But he entered the weekend at .206/.296/.461 since the All-Star break.
"It helps that the Mariners have a deeper lineup than they did in the first half, when Raleigh carried them. But they need more from a player who has already given so much — and if Raleigh can rediscover his first-half form (.259/.376/.634), the Mariners have a better chance of outslugging some of their pitching problems."
The Mariners seem to go as Raleigh goes.
Early in the year, when Raleigh was at his best, the Mariners were one of the best teams in baseball. They were dominant more often than not. But as the slugger began to slump in August, the Mariners slumped as well.
He's begun to pick it back up in September, but the Mariners can't afford for him to begin slumping again. Their pitching staff has been unstable all season, so it's hard to expect it to come together in October. Their big trade deadline addition, Eugenio Suárez, hasn't been great either.
It's going to be on Raleigh to pick up the slack. He's done it all year, but the Mariners need him to do it for another month or two.
