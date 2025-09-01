Why Toronto Blue Jays Landed Gold Glove Winner For Playoff Push
The Toronto Blue Jays aren't messing around by any means right now.
The Blue Jays are the top team in the American League East at 79-58. While this is the case, the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are right on the Blue Jays' heels. New York is three games behind the Blue Jays while the Red Sox are 3 1/2 games back.
Toronto have games against both New York and Boston down the stretch. Nothing is concrete at this moment. Clearly, the Blue Jays see this and responded on Sunday by adding even more depth to the organization. Toronto claimed -- and reunited -- with utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa from the Pittsburgh Pirates, as shared by the team.
The Blue Jays are making moves for the playoff push
"Roster Moves: INF Isiah Kiner-Falefa has been claimed off waivers from the Pirates," the team announced. "Welcome Back, IKF! RHP Yimi García transferred to the 60-day IL."
Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reported the news and noted that he will be eligible for the playoff roster and that he also likely won't replace any of the current starters in the infield and will be in more of a depth role.
"The Toronto Blue Jays added infield depth ahead of the September stretch run, claiming Isiah Kiner-Falefa off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates. With Kiner-Falefa joining the Jays before September 1, he will be eligible for Toronto’s postseason roster and can fill roles across the infield...
"Kiner-Falefa won’t likely bump any member of Toronto’s current infield to the bench, but he adds needed depth to the group. Addison Barger posted his worst offensive month of the season in August, Ernie Clement recently broke a small bone in his hand and Andrés Giménez has missed time with multiple lower-body injuries this year. Leo Jiménez and Michael Stefanic both subbed in for the Jays’ infield at times this season, but Kiner-Falefa represents a more established layer of insurance across the dirt."
The Blue Jays had Kiner-Falefa for 83 games last year and he was phenomenal. He slashed .292/.338/.420 with seven homers and 33 RBIs. On top of this, he had 3.2 wins above replacement. That type of production certainly could help down the stretch if he can get back to that level.
