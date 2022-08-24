Wife of 2008 World Series Champ Phillie To Appear on New Reality Show

Skip to main content
Wife of 2008 Phillies' World Series Champ To Appear on New Reality Show

Three-time 'Survivor' contestant Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, wife of Philadelphia Phillies' World Series champion Kyle Kendrick, will be appearing on a new reality competition show 'Snake in the Grass' on USA Network Monday.
The wife of retired Philadelphia Phillies' pitcher Kyle Kendrick, Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, will be appearing on a new reality television show on Monday.

Stephenie — a three-time competitor on CBS' Survivor —  along with four-time Survivor contestant Cirie Fields and Big Brother icons Janelle Pierzina and Rachel Reilly will be competing in Monday night's episode of USA Network's new competition show, Snake in the Grass.

Kyle Kendrick made 30 starts for the Phillies' pitching rotation in the club's 2008 World Series-winning season. Kyle was a member of the Phillies for eight years (2007-2014), logging a sub-4.00 ERA four different times.

The Phillies won the National League East five straight times (2007-2011) during Kyle's tenure with the club and boasted a dominant pitching rotation featuring a mix of Cole Hamels, Roy Halladay, Pedro Martinez, Roy Oswalt, Cliff Lee, Joe Blanton and Kyle.

Kyle's wife Stephenie, who he has been married to since November 2010, competed on three seasons of Survivor between 2005 and 2010.

Stephenie became an instant fan favorite on her first season, Survivor: Palau, when her 'Ulong' tribe lost every single immunity challenge, and she outlasted her entire tribe. As a tribe of one, she was absorbed into the opposite Koror tribe. Stephenie was immediately brought back, along with her tribe mate Bobby Jon Drinkard, for Survivor's next season, Survivor: Guatemala. It was the first time contestants had been brought back the very next season to play with a group of new castaways.

Stephenie placed second on Survivor: Guatemala, then competed on the franchise's 20th season, Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains in 2010.

Last week she spoke with Jack Vita on the Jack Vita Show about her time on Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains with Cirie Fields, her return to reality television and her next adventure on Snake in the Grass.

"I'm excited to be back," Stephenie said.

As a mother of three, Snake in the Grass' short filming schedule was much more manageable for her than another season of Survivor would be.

"I can't really be gone for 40 days like Survivor anymore," Stephenie said. "But I can be gone for 7 to 10 (days). I was like, 'This is doable and it's going to be adventurous.' We didn't know what the game was until (Bobby Bones) comes out and tells us."

Snake in the Grass, hosted by Bobby Bones, runs on USA Network, Monday nights at 11 p.m. ET. Stephenie's episode will air Monday, August 29.

