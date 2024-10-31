Wild Streak of a Will Smith Winning World Series Continues With Dodgers' Victory
For the fifth year in a row, Will Smith has won the World Series.
Well, a Will Smith, technically.
Smith, the Los Angeles Dodgers' starting catcher, earned his second championship ring Wednesday night in the Bronx as his team closed out the New York Yankees 7-6 in Game 5. He last won a title in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
Over the last three seasons, the Atlanta Braves, Houston Astros and Texas Rangers each claimed World Series crowns. This Will Smith was on the Dodgers that whole time, all while another Will Smith bounced around earning hardware everywhere he went.
Veteran relief pitcher Will Smith has been a reliable arm ever since breaking into the big leagues with the Kansas City Royals in 2012. He then became a workhorse with the Milwaukee Brewers and an All-Star with the San Francisco Giants, before joining the Braves as he entered his 30s.
Smith racked up 37 saves for the 2021 Braves, including two in that year's World Series. He got traded to the Astros the following summer, and although he did not appear in a playoff game, he still got a championship ring out of his time there.
From there, Smith joined the Rangers and pitched in five games across their dominant 2023 postseason run.
So, after Will Smith won in 2020, Will Smith strung together an individual three-peat. Just as that came to an end, Will Smith returned to the mountaintop and won another ring.
Make sense?
The Dodgers' Will Smith hit just .143 this postseason, but he did rack up three home runs, eight RBI and eight walks in 16 games. He was named an All-Star for the second career season in 2024, fresh off inking a 10-year, $140 million contract extension in Spring Training.
Will Smith the catcher is 29 years old with an 18.4 career WAR, while Will Smith the reliever is 35 years old with a 5.4 career WAR.
If the Dodgers win again in 2025, a Will Smith will have claimed a sixth consecutive ring. Or, perhaps whoever the other Will Smith joins in free agency will reap the rewards of the streak and emerge with a title of their own.
