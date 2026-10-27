World Series Game 3: Brewers on Brink of First Title After Rout

After a 10-1 win in Game 3, the Milwaukee Brewers are on the cusp of their first World Series title. It's not unsurprising that the team with the best record in the regular season will win a championship, it's been the way they've gone about it.

That Game 3 score also represents their postseason record. Milwaukee is 10-1 this postseason, their lone loss being to the Padres in San Diego. Should they win Game 4, the Brewers would tie the 1998 Yankees and 2005 White Sox for best postseason record since the division series was introduced in 1995.

Here are the takeaways for each team from the Brewers blowout in Game 3.

Brewers Set Postseason Record in Big Fifth Inning

Milwaukee Brewers players celebrate during the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays during Game 3 of the World Series at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. on Oct 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sometimes it only takes one play not made to key a big inning. That was the case in the fifth, when Junior Caminero chose to throw to second to get the force on Christian Yelich rather than William Contreras. A Brewers challenge overturned an out call, which earned Contreras a single and opened the floodgates.

The next six Milwaukee Brewers hit safely, turning a tight 2-0 game into a 10-0 blowout. Per OptaSTATS, it marked the first time in postseason history that a team recorded seven consecutive hits in a game.

The @Brewers are the first team in MLB history to have 7 consecutive batters get a hit in a postseason game. — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) October 27, 2026

It started when Taylor Walls couldn't handle a hot smash from Brice Turang (106 MPH exit velocity). The Brewers continued to hit the ball hard in the inning, as their final six hits of the inning recorded an exit velocity of at least 94.6 MPH.

That was more than enough run support for Robert Gasser, who has stepped up for Milwaukee this postseason. After being a question mark in the rotation at certain points in the season, the left-hander pitched 15 innings of one-run ball across three starts. He became the first Brewers starter to complete six innings this postseason, likely due to having a longer leash as a result of the lopsided score.

2026 World Series Getting Away From the Rays

Oct 26, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash (16) looks on during a press conference after game three of the 2026 World Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On paper, this was supposed to be a compelling World Series matchup. The Brewers and Rays had the best record in their respective leagues. However, it's looking like every other series that Milwaukee has been in: a lopsided domination where they've been clearly the better team.

Nearly every big moment in the series has gone the Brewers' way through the first three games. Some of that has been creating their own luck, whether it's executing a pitch, making a play defensively, or putting up a quality at-bat in a key situation. And it's not been a case where it's just about getting the right guy to the plate or on the mound. It's been up and down their roster.

The Rays are in a tough spot going into Game 4. They blew a 4-0 lead with their ace on the mound, and Freddy Peralta, who had been outright dominant in Tampa Bay, was beaten. They're searching for answers after their best chances of getting back into the series have failed.

They need to win four consecutive games to win the World Series. In a best-of-seven series, that has only happened once: the 2004 American League Championship Series. The Rays will need to repeat "Four Days in October," which is easier said than done against this Brewers team.