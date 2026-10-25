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Probable Starting Pitchers for Brewers and Rays in Game 3 of 2026 World Series

This showdown is headed to The Trop
Justin Binkowski|
Oct 23, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy relieves pitcher Abner Uribe (45) during the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game one of the 2026 World Series at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Oct 23, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy relieves pitcher Abner Uribe (45) during the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game one of the 2026 World Series at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Milwaukee BrewersTampa Bay Rays

After two intense games decided by one run each, the 2026 World Series is shifting to Florida.

The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 on Saturday to take a 2-0 lead in the World Series. The Rays scored all four of their runs in the top of the first inning of Game 2, but the Brewers slowly chipped away at that lead. And thanks to six scoreless frames thrown by Milwaukee's bullpen, the Brewers are now two more wins away from their first championship in franchise history.

Here are the expected starting pitchers for both teams in Game 3 of the World Series.

Rays

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta
Oct 19, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) pitches against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning in game six of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rays are scheduled to give the ball to right-hander Freddy Peralta on Monday. The 30-year-old has a 1.08 ERA in four postseason games for Tampa Bay. He was also the American League Championship Series MVP after allowing just one run in 12 innings during the Rays' 4-2 series victory against the Cleveland Guardians.

So far in the World Series, Tampa Bay's Game 1 starter, right-hander Nick Martinez, threw five innings of two-run ball. Then, in Game 2, Rays ace Drew Rasmussen lasted just 3 2/3 innings after tossing at least six innings in his other three starts in the 2026 MLB playoffs. With Tampa Bay trailing 2-0 in this best-of-seven series, the Rays need a strong outing from Peralta in Game 3.

Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Robert Gasser
Oct 14, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Robert Gasser (54) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The hurler affectionately nicknamed Bobby Diesel is expected to start on the bump for the Brewers on Monday. Milwaukee's Game 3 starting pitcher will be left-hander Robert Gasser. The southpaw has made two starts for the Brewers in the 2026 playoffs, giving up just one run over nine innings. The 27-year-old most recently threw five shutout innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series.

Milwaukee's bullpen has been lights out all postseason. And with an off day on Sunday, most of the Brewers' arms should be well rested heading into Game 3. While Gasser has pitched well so far in the playoffs, Milwaukee fans can likely expect the young lefty to toss four or five innings on Monday before manager Pat Murphy turns things over to his relievers.

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Justin Binkowski
JUSTIN BINKOWSKI

Justin Binkowski is a lifelong baseball fan returning to cover the sport he loves after spending nearly a decade writing about video games. Before his time as managing editor at Dot Esports, Binkowski attended King's College in Wilkes-Barre, PA, where he was also a relief pitcher on the school's baseball team. While in college, Binkowski was a media relations intern for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders during the 2014 season.

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