Probable Starting Pitchers for Brewers and Rays in Game 3 of 2026 World Series

After two intense games decided by one run each, the 2026 World Series is shifting to Florida.

The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 on Saturday to take a 2-0 lead in the World Series. The Rays scored all four of their runs in the top of the first inning of Game 2, but the Brewers slowly chipped away at that lead. And thanks to six scoreless frames thrown by Milwaukee's bullpen, the Brewers are now two more wins away from their first championship in franchise history.

Here are the expected starting pitchers for both teams in Game 3 of the World Series.

Rays

Oct 19, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) pitches against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning in game six of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rays are scheduled to give the ball to right-hander Freddy Peralta on Monday. The 30-year-old has a 1.08 ERA in four postseason games for Tampa Bay. He was also the American League Championship Series MVP after allowing just one run in 12 innings during the Rays' 4-2 series victory against the Cleveland Guardians.

So far in the World Series, Tampa Bay's Game 1 starter, right-hander Nick Martinez, threw five innings of two-run ball. Then, in Game 2, Rays ace Drew Rasmussen lasted just 3 2/3 innings after tossing at least six innings in his other three starts in the 2026 MLB playoffs. With Tampa Bay trailing 2-0 in this best-of-seven series, the Rays need a strong outing from Peralta in Game 3.

Brewers

Oct 14, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Robert Gasser (54) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The hurler affectionately nicknamed Bobby Diesel is expected to start on the bump for the Brewers on Monday. Milwaukee's Game 3 starting pitcher will be left-hander Robert Gasser. The southpaw has made two starts for the Brewers in the 2026 playoffs, giving up just one run over nine innings. The 27-year-old most recently threw five shutout innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series.

Milwaukee's bullpen has been lights out all postseason. And with an off day on Sunday, most of the Brewers' arms should be well rested heading into Game 3. While Gasser has pitched well so far in the playoffs, Milwaukee fans can likely expect the young lefty to toss four or five innings on Monday before manager Pat Murphy turns things over to his relievers.