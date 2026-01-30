Mets Opened Door to All-Star Outfielder Trade; 3 Teams Stand Out As Fits

A transformational offseason for the New York Mets appears to be a finished product, but the ripple effects have still yet to be determined.

In the process of acquiring stars like Freddy Peralta, Bo Bichette, and Devin Williams, the Mets opened the door to a potential blockbuster. According to Will Sammon of The Athletic, the Mets held discussions with the Cleveland Guardians about left fielder Steven Kwan before pivoting to Luis Robert Jr. to fill out their outfield.

Kwan, who has two years left under contract, has been an obvious trade candidate for some time. But with the Mets, as well as other big-market suitors like the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees off the board, who is left behind who could still make a play for Kwan?

(Note: while these fits are informed in some cases by past reporting, they are speculative in nature.)

Toronto Blue Jays

Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Daulton Varsho (5) attempts to make a catch against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fourth inning for game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The Blue Jays like to set themselves up for the future while making a trade for the present. They did so when they acquired another Guardian, Andrés Giménez, to take over shortstop for Bo Bichette in the second year of his Toronto tenure. With Daulton Varsho slated for free agency next year, there's a current opening in the Blue Jays outfield that will get more pronounced soon.

The issue for Toronto is that there aren't too many distinguished prospects in this system, and if top shortstop Arjun Nimmala is off limits, Cleveland may not be particularly interested in second-tier position players like Yohendrick Pinango or Victor Arias.

Houston Astros

Aug 27, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Houston Astros second base Jose Altuve (27) and Jake Meyers (6) and Jeremy Pena (R) are unable to catch the single of Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (not pictured) during the seventh inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Among all the prospective playoff contenders across the league, the Astros' needs in the outfield are probably the most dire. They don't have a single returner whose OPS+ topped Jake Meyers' career-best 103 last year, and putting Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez in left field has never worked the way they'd hoped.

While acquiring Kwan might add strain to an already burgeoning payroll, the Astros might get to the middle of the season and feel so convinced that the four-time Gold Glover is the missing piece that they're practically forced to pull the trigger.

Seattle Mariners

Oct 12, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) and right fielder Victor Robles (10) and left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) celebrate after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in game one of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Another American League West team without an ideal outfield depth chart, Seattle would be another team whose odds of reaching for Kwan might grow exponentially between now and the trade deadline.

Left fielder Randy Arozarena will be a free agent at the end of the season and without a clear starter in right, the Mariners could bring in Kwan to shore up a hole in 2026, while preventing another one from exposing itself in 2027.

