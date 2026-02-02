Yankees, Mets Among Teams Reportedly Interested in Ty France; 2 Other Possible Fits

The 2025 American League Gold Glove Award winner at first base reportedly has a "robust market" as spring training approaches.

Ty France is drawing interest from several teams, including the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Arizona Diamondbacks, and San Diego Padres, according to MassLive.com reporter Chris Cotillo. The 31-year-old hit .257 with seven home runs in 138 games played for the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays last year, but most notably won his first Gold Glove Award.

The first-base market took a hit over the weekend when Luis Arráez signed with the San Francisco Giants to play second base. Several veteran options remain free agents, though, including Carlos Santana and Paul Goldschmidt, who have each also won a Gold Glove at first base.

The D-backs are also interested in Santana, according to Cotillo, suggesting the team is looking to pair Pavin Smith with a reliable defender and right-handed hitter at first base. The Yankees could be considering France as a similar platoon option with the lefty-hitting Ben Rice entering the season as the team's starting first baseman.

Here are a few other teams that may want to think about signing France ahead of spring training.

Multiple teams still have question marks at first base

Aug 20, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals second baseman Luis Garcia Jr. (2)and shortstop CJ Abrams (5) celebrate after defeating the New York Mets at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

The Washington Nationals have an intriguing situation at first base as things stand. It seems like the team is planning to deploy Luis García Jr. at the position in 2026. García Jr. has spent the majority of his major league career at second base, but he did play two games at first base last year.

If the Nationals want García Jr. to become a reliable option at first base, bringing in a Gold Glove winner like France could make a lot of sense. France would be able to help García Jr. learn the ropes of the position, while also acting as a quality defensive replacement off the bench. Washington would even have the flexibility to start France at first base and García Jr. at second base, too.

The Miami Marlins are another team that could benefit from signing France. Miami currently has multiple first-base options with minimal major league experience at the position, including Christopher Morel, Liam Hicks, and Graham Pauley. France could serve as a valuable mentor at the position while also potentially being a trade chip later in the season if one of the other options breaks out as Miami's long-term answer at first base.

