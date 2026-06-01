Yankees Pull Off Bizarre MLB First Against Athletics

The New York Yankees and Athletics faced off on Sunday and it was a bit of an odd game, to say the least.

New York racked up 13 runs and 11 base hits. With those two numbers, it sounds as if the club had an explosive all-around game. If you're going to see numbers like those, it's certainly a safe assumption to believe that the Yankees came out hot and just kept the offensive train moving against the Athletics. But that just wasn't the case. In fact, all 13 runs and 11 base hits came in the third inning. Everything else was zeros.

That's not a typo. All of the Yankees' runs and hits came in the third inning. MLB's Sarah Langs reported that New York actually became the first team in league history to score 13 or more runs in a game with all of their base hits coming in the same inning.

What An Odd Game

May 8, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of a New York Yankees hat and glove prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

"The Yankees are the first team to score 13+ runs in a game with all of their runs and hits coming in the same inning," Langs wrote. "Even without the hits part, it’s tied for most runs in a game, ALL in 1 inning, in MLB history, with: 4/13/03 PHI, 9/20/72 ATL."

The Yankees are the first team to score 13+ runs in a game with all of their runs and hits coming in the same inning



Even without the hits part, it’s tied for most runs in a game, ALL in 1 inning, in MLB history, with:



4/13/03 PHI

9/20/72 ATL



h/t @EliasSports https://t.co/TbJGZb8Xen — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) May 31, 2026

That's just absurd. For eight of the innings on Sunday, the Athletics held New York hitless. The Athletics scored eight runs themselves throughout the contest. If you combine those two facts, you'd expect to see an Athletics win. Again, they scored eight runs and pitched eight overall hitless innings, but lost 13-8 and gave up 11 base hits. The third inning was where things went wrong for the Athletics.

It's a ridiculous stat that you may never see again. As Langs pointed out, no other team in league history has scored 13 or more runs in a game with all of their hits coming in one inning. New York can now boast that weird stat.

One thing that is great about Major League Baseball is you can see weird, quirky stats like this on a near daily basis. There's no way to predict how a game is going to go around the league. Weird things like this pop up around the league all the time. Baseball is the best. While we may never see a team do something like this again, we will see some other quirky stat around the league at some point probably soon.