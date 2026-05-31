Phillies vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Sunday, May 31

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies have traded low-scoring wins in their weekend series, but Los Angeles is heavily favored in the series finale on Sunday afternoon.

Star Yoshinobu Yamamoto is on the mound for Los Angeles against Phillies rookie Andrew Painter, who has struggled a bit in the 2026 season. Painter has a 5.40 ERA, and the Phils have only won three of his 10 outings.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers are 6-4 when Yamamoto takes the mound, and the star right-hander has been lights out over his last two starts, allowing just two runs across 14.0 innings of work.

The Dodgers have opened up a multi-game lead in the NL West, and their plus-121 run differential is the best in MLB this season. Can they keep things rolling at home on Sunday?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this series finale between two NL playoff contenders.

Phillies vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Phillies +1.5 (-112)

Dodgers -1.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Phillies: +183

Dodgers: -225

Total

9 (Over -103/Under -117)

Phillies vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers

Philadelphia: Andrew Painter (1-5, 5.40 ERA)

Los Angeles: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (4-4, 3.09 ERA)

Phillies vs. Dodgers How to Watch

Date: Sunday, May 31

Time: 4:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Dodger Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN Unlimited, NBC Sports Philadelphia, Sportsnet Los Angeles

Phillies record: 30-28

Dodgers record: 37-21

Phillies vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets

Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Yoshinobu Yamamoto OVER 18.5 Outs Recorded (+128)

This season, Yamamoto has worked into the seventh inning in six of his 10 starts, clearing this prop in three straight outings. The Dodgers ace has really been dominant over his last two starts, allowing just two runs and 10 hits across 14.0 innings of work.

While the Phillies are playing much better than they did early in the 2026 season, they still rank 28th in MLB in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+), 28th in OPS, 29th in batting average and 24th in runs scored.

So, this is a pretty favorable matchup for Yamamoto, who has allowed three or fewer runs in nine of his 10 outings. I think the Dodgers star is a great bet to work into the seventh inning on Sunday, and he’s worth a look at +128 to do so.

Phillies vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best MLB bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why I like the Dodgers to cover the run line:

The Dodgers have a plus-121 run differential in the 2026 season, and that’s helped them go 31-27 on the run line despite constantly being set as massive favorites.

Now, the Dodgers are looking to cover the run line at home in their series finale with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Yamamoto is on the mound for Los Angeles against Philadelphia’s Andrew Painter, who has led the Phils to just 3-7 record in 10 starts, posting a 5.40 ERA. While the Phillies have turned things around after a slow start, improving to two games over .500, I don’t see them winning this series finale.

Painter has an expected ERA in the 40th percentile, and he ranks in the 25th percentile in expected batting average against. That won’t cut it against a Dodgers offense that is No. 1 in MLB in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+), OPS and batting average while ranking third in runs scored.

Plus, Yamamoto has been in a nice groove to close this month, allowing just two runs and 10 hits over 14.0 innings of work in his last two starts. Los Angeles has won six of his 10 starts, with four of those wins coming by two or more runs.

Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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