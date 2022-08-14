Yankees' Starting Lineup For Sunday's Game Against Red Sox

On Sunday night, the Boston Red Sox will host the New York Yankees at Fenway Park in Massachusetts for the finale of their three-game series.

On Friday night, the Red Sox won the first game of the series 3-2, but on Saturday night the Yankees responded with a 3-2 win themselves.

Therefore, whoever wins on Sunday night will win the series.

For the game, the Yankees have already announced their full starting lineup in a tweet from their Twitter account.

With the win on Saturday, the Yankees improved to 72-42 in the 114 games that they have played in so far on the year.

They are in first place in the AL East, and have an astonishing 10.0 games lead over the second place Toronto Blue Jays.

Even more impressive, they have actually got just 2-8 in their last ten games overall, but still have such a commanding lead over their division.

The division has been one of the best in all of baseball.

For instance, the Red Sox are a modest 56-59 in the 115 games that they have played in, but they are actually in last place in the AL East.

Yet, they are actually only 5.0 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays (also in the AL East) for the final Wild Card spot in the American League.

As it stands right now, three teams from the AL East would make the MLB Playoffs.

The Yankees (division leader), Blue Jays (top Wild Card spot) and Rays (final Wild Card spot).