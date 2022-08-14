Skip to main content
Yankees' Starting Lineup For Sunday's Game Against Red Sox

Yankees' Starting Lineup For Sunday's Game Against Red Sox

The New York Yankees have announced their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The New York Yankees have announced their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox.

On Sunday night, the Boston Red Sox will host the New York Yankees at Fenway Park in Massachusetts for the finale of their three-game series. 

On Friday night, the Red Sox won the first game of the series 3-2, but on Saturday night the Yankees responded with a 3-2 win themselves. 

Therefore, whoever wins on Sunday night will win the series. 

For the game, the Yankees have already announced their full starting lineup in a tweet from their Twitter account. 

With the win on Saturday, the Yankees improved to 72-42 in the 114 games that they have played in so far on the year.

They are in first place in the AL East, and have an astonishing 10.0 games lead over the second place Toronto Blue Jays.

Even more impressive, they have actually got just 2-8 in their last ten games overall, but still have such a commanding lead over their division. 

The division has been one of the best in all of baseball.

For instance, the Red Sox are a modest 56-59 in the 115 games that they have played in, but they are actually in last place in the AL East. 

Yet, they are actually only 5.0 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays (also in the AL East) for the final Wild Card spot in the American League. 

As it stands right now, three teams from the AL East would make the MLB Playoffs.

The Yankees (division leader), Blue Jays (top Wild Card spot) and Rays (final Wild Card spot).

USATSI_18860955_168388303_lowres
News

Yankees' Starting Lineup For Sunday's Game Against Red Sox

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_18833865_168388303_lowres
News

Red Sox Starting Lineup Against The Yankees On Saturday

By Ben StinarAug 13, 2022 3:46 PM EDT
USATSI_18745805_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: MLB All-Star Suspended For Rest Of Season And Part Of Next Year

By Ben StinarAug 12, 2022 9:25 PM EDT
USATSI_18808293_168388303_lowres
News

Atlanta Braves Starting Lineup On Friday Night Against The Miami Marlins

By Ben StinarAug 12, 2022 4:40 PM EDT
USATSI_18825572_168388303_lowres
News

Massive Report About Carlos Correa's Future With The Twins

By Ben StinarAug 12, 2022 4:35 PM EDT
USATSI_18851321_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Red Sox Seal The Deal Over The Orioles On Thursday Night

By Ben StinarAug 11, 2022 10:13 PM EDT
CubsRedsPitchersinCorn
News

PHOTO GALLERY: Pictures from Reds-Cubs 'Field of Dreams' Game in Iowa

By Tom BrewAug 11, 2022 9:41 PM EDT
USATSI_18773169_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Joey Votto's Viral Twitter Thread

By Ben StinarAug 11, 2022 4:13 PM EDT
USATSI_18852474
News

Joey Gallo, Now Living Beachside, Says Yankees-Dodgers Trade Was Good For All

By Gary PhillipsAug 11, 2022 3:20 PM EDT