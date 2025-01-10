Zack Littell Becomes Tampa Bay Rays' Highest-Paid Pitcher After Avoiding Arbitration
The Tampa Bay Rays avoided salary arbitration with all seven of their eligible players ahead of Thursday afternoon's deadline, including starting pitcher Zack Littell.
According to FanSided's Robert Murray, Littell will make $5.72 million in 2025 – quite the step up from his $1.85 million salary in 2024. MLB Trade Rumors had projected him to earn $4.8 million at the start of the offseason, so Littell outperformed expectations on that front.
Littell has been one of Tampa Bay's most dependable pitchers since getting claimed off waivers in 2023. At the time, the right-hander was a career reliever, but the Rays made him a swingman and eventually a starter, reaping the rewards ever since.
After going 3-6 with a 3.93 ERA, 1.149 WHIP and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings over 14 starts and 12 relief outings in 2023, Littell went 8-10 with a 3.63 ERA, 1.247 WHIP and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 29 starts in 2024. His 2.8 WAR led all Rays players this past season, and now he is getting paid like it.
Second baseman Brandon Lowe and first baseman Yandy Diaz will be the highest-paid players on Tampa Bay's roster in 2025 at $10.5 million and $10 million, respectively. Veteran catcher Danny Jansen, who the Rays signed in December, will rank third at $8 million.
Because Tampa Bay traded Jeffrey Springs and his $10.5 million salary to the Athletics last month, Littell is now slated to be the club's highest-paid pitcher this coming season. He ranks just ahead of closer Pete Fairbanks and fellow starters Shane McClanahan, Drew Rasmussen and Shane Baz.
Littell has been brought up in trade rumors this winter, though, due to the depth of Tampa Bay's pitching staff. The 29-year-old could very well be collecting part of his $5.72 million salary from another team before hitting free agency in 2026.
Track all of the arbitration deadline deals across the league HERE.
