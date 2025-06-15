Zack Wheeler Has Already Reportedly Made Major Decision on His Future
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Philadelphia Phillies' ace Zack Wheeler has no desire to pitch into his 40s like Charlie Morton or Justin Verlander.
Kudos to Phillies ace Zack Wheeler, who is already telling everyone that he plans to retire after the 2027 season to spend time with his family.
Wheeler, 35, is under contract through the 2027 season and apparently doesn't want another crack at free agency. One of the best pitchers in the league, he finished second in the National League Cy Young voting in 2024. This year? He's gone 6-2 with a 2.85 ERA. He's struck out 101 batters in just 82.0 innings.
A two-time All-Star, Wheeler seems a lock for his third trip to the Midsummer Classic. A veteran of 11 seasons, he's gone 109-72 lifetime with a 3.31 ERA. He helped the Phillies get to the World Series in 2022, and he was part of the Mets organization when they got to the World Series in 2015, though he was injured and did not play.
Wheeler will be on the mound again on Sunday when the Phillies take on the Toronto Blue Jays in the finale of a three-game set at Citizens Bank Park.
First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m. ET as Wheeler battles against veteran right-hander Jose Berrios. He is 2-2 with a 3.38 ERA.
Toronto is 38-32 on the season, tied for second in the American League East, while the Phillies are 41-29, second in the National League East as well.