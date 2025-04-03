How to Watch Every ‘Friday Night Baseball’ MLB Game on Apple TV+ This Season
"Friday Night Baseball" is back for its fourth season on Apple TV+, with virtually all MLB's biggest stars set to take center stage on the platform this year.
Every week, the Apple TV+ streaming service will be the exclusive home for two big league games. The Athletics, Miami Marlins, Colorado Rockies and Chicago White Sox are the only teams that don't have at least one "Friday Night Baseball" game on the books prior to the All-Star break, while several clubs are already slated for multiple appearances.
Those contests will air only on Apple TV+, meaning they won't be available on ESPN, TBS, FOX or any team's typical local station.
Fans can sign up for a seven-day free trial of Apple TV+, which also carries MLS games and original, scripted TV shows such as "Severance," "Ted Lasso" and "The Studio." Apple TV+ also just released a three-episode documentary series about the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees' recent battle in the Fall Classic called "Fight for Glory: 2024 World Series."
Three free months of Apple TV+ come with the purchase of an Apple device, as long as the offer is redeemed within 90 days. Following the free trial, Apple TV+ costs $9.99 a month.
The Apple TV+ app can be downloaded through any smart TV or smartphone. The service is also available via browser on computers. For sign-up information direct from Apple, click here.
Here Apple TV+’s full “Friday Night Baseball” schedule for the first half of the 2025 regular season:
March 28
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles (7 p.m. ET)
Houston Astros vs. New York Mets (8 p.m. ET)
April 4
Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (6:30 p.m. ET)
Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays (8 p.m. ET)
April 11
Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (6:30 p.m. ET)
Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers (8 p.m. ET)
April 18
Atlanta Braves vs. Minnesota Twins (7 p.m. ET)
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners (7 p.m. ET)
April 25
Cleveland Guardians vs. Boston Red Sox (7 p.m. ET)
San Francisco Giants vs. Texas Rangers (10 p.m. ET)
May 2
Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Diego Padres (6:30 p.m. ET)
Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs (8 p.m. ET)
May 9
Washington Nationals vs. St. Louis Cardinals (6:30 p.m. ET)
Minnesota Twins vs. San Francisco Giants (8 p.m. ET)
May 16
Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros (8 p.m. ET)
San Diego Padres vs. Seattle Mariners (9:30 p.m. ET)
May 23
New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (7 p.m. ET)
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (8 p.m. ET)
May 30
Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox (7 p.m. ET)
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees (10 p.m. ET)
June 6
Cincinnati Reds vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (7 p.m. ET)
Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago Cubs (7 p.m. ET)
June 13
Baltimore Orioles vs. Los Angeles Angels (7 p.m. ET)
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres (9:30 p.m. ET)
June 20
Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets (7 p.m. ET)
San Diego Padres vs. Kansas City Royals (9:30 p.m. ET)
June 27
Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays (7 p.m. ET)
Cleveland Guardians vs. St. Louis Cardinals (7 p.m. ET)
