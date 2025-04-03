Fastball

How to Watch Every ‘Friday Night Baseball’ MLB Game on Apple TV+ This Season

From the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies to the Houston Astros and New York Yankees, plenty of World Series contenders will be facing off in primetime on Apple TV+ ahead of the All-Star break.

Sam Connon

Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) laughs with Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) as they wait for a replay in the first inning at Dodger Stadium.
Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) laughs with Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) as they wait for a replay in the first inning at Dodger Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
"Friday Night Baseball" is back for its fourth season on Apple TV+, with virtually all MLB's biggest stars set to take center stage on the platform this year.

Every week, the Apple TV+ streaming service will be the exclusive home for two big league games. The Athletics, Miami Marlins, Colorado Rockies and Chicago White Sox are the only teams that don't have at least one "Friday Night Baseball" game on the books prior to the All-Star break, while several clubs are already slated for multiple appearances.

Those contests will air only on Apple TV+, meaning they won't be available on ESPN, TBS, FOX or any team's typical local station.

Fans can sign up for a seven-day free trial of Apple TV+, which also carries MLS games and original, scripted TV shows such as "Severance," "Ted Lasso" and "The Studio." Apple TV+ also just released a three-episode documentary series about the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees' recent battle in the Fall Classic called "Fight for Glory: 2024 World Series."

Three free months of Apple TV+ come with the purchase of an Apple device, as long as the offer is redeemed within 90 days. Following the free trial, Apple TV+ costs $9.99 a month.

The Apple TV+ app can be downloaded through any smart TV or smartphone. The service is also available via browser on computers. For sign-up information direct from Apple, click here.

Here Apple TV+’s full “Friday Night Baseball” schedule for the first half of the 2025 regular season:

March 28

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles (7 p.m. ET)
Houston Astros vs. New York Mets (8 p.m. ET)

April 4

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (6:30 p.m. ET)
Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays (8 p.m. ET)

April 11

Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (6:30 p.m. ET)
Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers (8 p.m. ET)

April 18

Atlanta Braves vs. Minnesota Twins (7 p.m. ET)
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners (7 p.m. ET)

April 25

Cleveland Guardians vs. Boston Red Sox (7 p.m. ET)
San Francisco Giants vs. Texas Rangers (10 p.m. ET)

May 2

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Diego Padres (6:30 p.m. ET)
Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs (8 p.m. ET)

May 9

Washington Nationals vs. St. Louis Cardinals (6:30 p.m. ET)
Minnesota Twins vs. San Francisco Giants (8 p.m. ET)

May 16

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros (8 p.m. ET)
San Diego Padres vs. Seattle Mariners (9:30 p.m. ET)

May 23

New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (7 p.m. ET)
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (8 p.m. ET)

May 30

Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox (7 p.m. ET)
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees (10 p.m. ET)

June 6

Cincinnati Reds vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (7 p.m. ET)
Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago Cubs (7 p.m. ET)

June 13

Baltimore Orioles vs. Los Angeles Angels (7 p.m. ET)
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres (9:30 p.m. ET)

June 20

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets (7 p.m. ET)
San Diego Padres vs. Kansas City Royals (9:30 p.m. ET)

June 27

Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays (7 p.m. ET)
Cleveland Guardians vs. St. Louis Cardinals (7 p.m. ET)

Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

