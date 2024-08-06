Fastball

NY Yankees, LA Angels Set For Wednesday Doubleheader Following Postponement Tuesday

Tuesday night's scheduled game between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels was postponed due to rain, setting up a doubleheader on Wednesday.

May 24, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; The scoreboard at Yankee Stadium during a rain delay before a game between the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium.
The New York Yankees' Tuesday night showdown with the Los Angeles Angels has been rescheduled due to sustained inclement weather in the forecast, the club has announced.

The game has been pushed to Wednesday, setting up a doubleheader between the teams at Yankee Stadium. Game one is scheduled to get underway at 4:05 p.m. ET, while game two will start no later than 7:05 p.m. ET.

If game one ends after 6:35 p.m. ET, game two will start roughly 30 minutes after its conclusion.

Wednesday's forecast calls for rain as well, but it may end up passing by midday.

Tickets to Tuesday night's game will not be valid for either of Wednesday's games. Instead, anyone who had tickets to Wednesday's originally scheduled contest will be allowed to attend both games of the doubleheader.

The gates at Yankee Stadium will open at 3 p.m. ET.

Fans who had paid tickets to Tuesday's game will be permitted to exchange them for a "similar" regular season game at Yankee Stadium, in accordance with the team's rain check policy. Complimentary tickets, however, are not transferrable.

Rookie standout Luis Gil was supposed to be the Yankees' starting pitcher Tuesday night, while Nestor Cortes was slated to be their starter on Wednesday. Gil will now take the mound in game one on Wednesday, but Cortes has been bumped out of the rotation in favor of 27th man Will Warren for game two.

As for the Angels, Davis Daniel and Carson Fulmer are still expected to serve as their starting pitchers, as was the plan.

