Toronto Blue Jays' 2025 Regular Season Schedule, Opening Day Matchup Announced
The Toronto Blue Jays have their schedule for 2025 set in stone, featuring an Opening Day matchup at home and a handful of other premier matchups.
MLB announced every team's regular season schedules for next year on Thursday, including the continuation of the league's World Tour in Tokyo. The Blue Jays, naturally, will be playing half of their games outside of the United States, but they won't be heading overseas at all next season.
Toronto is set to open up the year at home, taking on the Baltimore Orioles. Canada Day, meanwhile, will feature a matchup between the Blue Jays and New York Yankees at Rogers Centre.
Interleague matchups aren't quite as special as they used to be, given the recent schedule reformatting, but Blue Jays fans will still get to see some unique matchups in Toronto in 2025. The Washington Nationals, Atlanta Braves, San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies, Arizona Diamondbacks, San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers will all stop by in Toronto thorughout the season.
As for road games, the Blue Jays will close out the first half of the 2025 campaign with their first trip to face the A's in Sacramento. The Athletics' lease in Oakland is running out after 2024, and they will be camping out in Sacramento until their stadium is ready in Las Vegas in 2028.
While start times have yet to be announced, here is a complete list of every series the Blue Jays are slated to play next regular season:
vs. Baltimore Orioles, March 27-30
vs. Washington Nationals, March 31-April 2
@ New York Mets, April 4-6
@ Boston Red Sox, April 7-10
@ Baltimore Orioles, April 11-13
vs. Atlanta Braves, April 14-16
vs. Seattle Mariners, April 18-20
@ Houston Astros, April 21-23
@ New York Yankees, April 25-27
vs. Boston Red Sox, April 29-May 1
vs. Cleveland Guardians, May 2-4
@ Los Angeles Angels, May 6-8
@ Seattle Mariners, May 9-11
vs. Tampa Bay Rays, May 13-15
vs. Detroit Tigers, May 16-18
vs. San Diego Padres, May 20-22
@ Tampa Bay Rays, May 23-25
@ Texas Rangers, May 26-28
vs. Sacramento Athletics, May 29-June 1
vs. Philadelphia Phillies, June 3-5
@ Minnesota Twins, June 6-8
@ St. Louis Cardinals, June 9-11
@ Philadelphia Phillies, June 13-15
vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, June 17-19
vs. Chicago White Sox, June 20-22
@ Cleveland Guardians, June 24-26
@ Boston Red Sox, June 27-29
vs. New York Yankees, June 30-July 3
vs. Los Angeles Angels, July 4-6
@ Chicago White Sox, July 7-9
@ Sacramento Athletics, July 11-13
All-Star Break, July 14-17
vs. San Francisco Giants, July 18-20
vs. New York Yankees, July 21-23
@ Detroit Tigers, July 24-27
@ Baltimore Orioles, July 28-30
vs. Kansas City Royals, August 1-3
@ Colorado Rockies, August 4-6
@ Los Angeles Dodgers, August 8-10
vs. Chicago Cubs, August 12-14
vs. Texas Rangers, August 15-17
@ Pittsburgh Pirates, August 18-20
@ Miami Marlins, August 22-24
vs. Minnesota Twins, August 25-27
vs. Milwaukee Brewers, August 29-31
@ Cincinnati Reds, September 1-3
@ New York Yankees, September 5-7
vs. Houston Astros, September 9-11
vs. Baltimore Orioles. September 12-14
@ Tampa Bay Rays, September 15-18
@ Kansas City Royals, September 19-21
vs. Boston Red Sox, September 23-25
vs. Tampa Bay Rays, September 26-28
