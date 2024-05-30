Toronto Blue Jays Officially Release City Connect Uniforms; Here's What They Mean
After multiple leaks came out over the last week, the Toronto Blue Jays have officially released their much-hyped "City Connect" jerseys.
The team made the official release on social media:
The skyline.
The neighbourhoods.
The people.
The heartbeat of the city.
@SimuLu knows what our City Connects mean to Toronto!
For a more thorough description of what the Jays jerseys mean, here's a story from the Jays' website:
When the sun goes down, the city comes alive and is illuminated by a myriad of lights, from bustling bars, to lively restaurants and towering skyscrapers.
The Blue Jays City Connect uniform enters night mode, with a vibrant, dynamic blue and pop of Canadiana red that moves with rhythmic energy and illuminates the Toronto skyline as it reflects on the pitch blue of Lake Ontario.
Every detail of the uniform, from the sharp lines to the bold colours, is a tribute to Toronto’s nightlife, capturing its spirit of adventure, its passion for sports and its unwavering love for the city’s unique culture.
At the centre of the skyline are the CN Tower and Rogers Centre that are beacons in the night sky calling us home.
The Blue Jays are one of nine major league teams that will have reveal City Connect jerseys in 2024. The Jays will wear them for the first time on Friday when they host the Pittsburgh Pirates North of the Border.
First pitch from Rogers Centre is set for 7:07 p.m. ET. The Jays are currently in last place in the American League East.
