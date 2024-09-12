Toronto Blue Jays Provide Update on Rehab For Injured Star
After beginning a rehab assignment at Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday night, Toronto Blue Jays star Bo Bichette is expected to be back in the lineup on Thursday. He took Wednesday off.
Per Blue Jays reporter Shi Davidi on social media (from Wednesday night).
John Schneider said reports on Bo Bichette's first rehab game last night were that "he felt good." Bichette went 1-for-3 and played four defensive innings. He was on his feet more than planned so he isn't playing today but will "get back after it tomorrow," said Schneider.
There's no definitive timetable for when Bichette will officially return, but it's safe to say that the Jays would like him to finish out the weekend in Buffalo before bringing him back. If that's the case, he'd have about two weeks left to close out 2024 on a high note.
It's been a terrible overall season for Bichette, who has hit just .222 with four home runs. He also has spent a bunch of time on the injured list, registering just 80 games. Getting back out there and getting some positive momentum for 2025 could be a huge thing for his confidence heading into the offseason.
It figures to be an interesting offseason for Bichette, who will be a free agent after 2025. Do the Jays elect to extend him despite his down year? Do they trade him knowing there's a chance he could leave after next season? Or do they just stand pat and see what happens next season regardless?
It's one of many interesting decisions facing the Blue Jays as the season comes to a close.
