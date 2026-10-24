World Series Game 1: Brewers Edge Rays in Razor-Tight Ballgame

Despite leading for the entire game, the Milwaukee Brewers escaped by the skin of their teeth in Game 1 of the World Series. With a 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays, the Brewers take a 1-0 lead in the series.

This had the typical Game 1 feel between two of the best teams in MLB. It was a defensive slugfest between two teams that pitch and defend well. Jacob Misiorowski and Nick Martinez dueled each other to a close game through five innings, and both the Brewers and Rays exchanged great defensive plays to keep the game close.

William Contreras threw out two runners on the basepaths. Victor Mesa Jr. started a big relay in the fifth inning to nab David Hamilton stretching a double to thwart a scoring chance for the Brewers.

Here are the takeaways from the game.

Brewers Win the Clutch Hitting Battle

Oct 23, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) celebrates after hitting an RBI single against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning in game one of the 2026 World Series at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The key difference between the two teams came down to situational hitting. In a low-scoring game, timely hits can often swing a game and a series. Game 1 continued to illustrate that principle.

The Rays failed to capitalize on many of their scoring chances. They went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position. Two runners were caught stealing to end the fifth and sixth innings, although Brewers catcher Contreras deserves credit for two perfect throws to nab Mesa and Jonathan Aranda.

On the flip side, the Brewers got a couple of big knocks. Milwaukee went 2-for-8 in the same situation, with Contreras and Jackson Chourio driving in key insurance runs. Chourio's seventh-inning single proved to be the difference, as the Rays scored in the ninth when Cooper Pratt failed to get the out at second base on a potential game-ending double play.

Jacob Misiorowski Sets World Series Starting Pitcher Velocity Record

Oct 23, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) reacts after pitching against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning in game one of the 2026 World Series at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Misiorowski on the mound, all eyes were on the radar gun. The 6'7" right-hander landed his first pitch at 103.5 MPH, the most by a starting pitcher in a World Series game.

However, he didn't quite break Aroldis Chapman's 104.1 MPH record from the 2016 World Series. But if the series goes to five game, Misiorowski will have another shot on the record.

While he didn't get the velocity record, he got the win. Misiorowski outdueled Martinez, as both starters lasted five innings. The Brewers ace allowed just one run while the Rays All-Star allowed two runs in the first.

Brewers Bullpen Excellent Again

Oct 23, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill (29) and catcher William Contreras (24) celebrate after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in game one of the 2026 World Series at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers' bullpen has been their X-factor throughout the postseason. That's why Murphy went to his Big 3 with a lead after five innings and the lineup turning over a third time.

The bullpen did what it did best: turning a late lead into a win. Abner Uribe, Aaron Ashby, and Trevor Megill got the final 12 outs. It may have been four scoreless innings, had Cooper Pratt's foot not come off second base while trying to turn a potential game-ending double play. Megill picked up his rookie shortstop by striking out Jonny DeLuca for the final out.