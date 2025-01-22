BMF Champion Max Holloway Offers Fight Date after Charles Oliveira Proposes Rematch
Max Holloway would be happy to run things back with Charles Oliveira if the Brazilian isn’t going to fight for the UFC lightweight belt next.
Holloway Signs Off On Oliveira Rematch Proposal
A former featherweight champion, Holloway moved up to lightweight for the second time in his career at UFC 300 and dismantled Justin Gaethje before scoring a jaw-dropping last-second knockout to claim the BMF title.
“Blessed” went on to suffer the first knockout-loss of his career in a failed bid to regain his featherweight crown against Ilia Topuira at UFC 308, and after that fight the 33-year-old indicated he’d be moving to the lightweight division for the foreseeable future.
Currently sitting at #5 in the lightweight rankings thanks to his impressive résumé and recent win over Gaethje, Holloway recently received an unexpected challenge from former foe Oliveira and seems open to the idea of setting up a rematch for his BMF title during the summer.
Oliveira began his UFC career as a lightweight before spending several years in the featherweight division, but repeated issues with making 145 lbs. encouraged “Do Bronx” to return to lightweight in 2017 and defeat Will Brooks before he was stopped by Paul Felder.
The Felder loss ended up being the last time Oliveira would taste defeat for nearly five years, as the Brazilian went on an 11-fight win streak that saw him win and defend the UFC lightweight belt before being submitted by Islam Makhachev at UFC 280.
“Do Bronx” was in attendance for Makhachev’s unexpected title defense against Renato Moicano at UFC 311 last weekend following his second win over Michael Chandler at UFC 309. While he could wait on an opportunity for the Makhachev rematch, it looks like Oliveira might also like to try and avenge the injury loss that occurred less than two minutes into a 2015 featherweight matchup with Holloway that headlined UFC Fight Night 74.
