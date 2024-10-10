Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitrii Bivol Full Card Results & Highlights
Live results, highlights & updates for Beterbiev vs. Bivol.
Unified history will be made on October 12, when Artur Beterbiev and Dmitrii Bivol face off to decide the undisputed light heavyweight champion of the world.
'IV Crown Showdown' features seven dynamite matchups, including four world title fights, and one British title fight. Fans get to see the return of Chris Eubank Jr., Jai Opetaia, and Ben Whittaker, as well as the hopeful conclusion to Fabio Wardley vs. Frazer Clarke.
Beterbiev vs. Bivol Results, Highlights & Updates
This space will go live at 12pm ET, on Saturday, October 12.
(Results displayed here)
Read More Boxing & MMA News
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Published