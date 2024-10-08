UFC Fans Shockingly Confident They Can Beat Conor McGregor
A recent survey shows that a staggering amount of fight fans believe they can handle a professional UFC fighter in a fight, including Conor McGregor.
Action Network conducted a survey between September 13 and 19, sampling 2,118 US-based UFC fans to see who they believed they could beat in a fight. At the top of the list was Conor McGregor, with 16% (roughly 338) of the fans thinking they could beat him in a fight. Of course, McGregor's popularity alone probably put him at the top of the list.
Going down the list, 10% think they can defeat Jon Jones, 8% picked Alex Pereira, 6% for Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis, 5% for Ilia Topuria, and just 4% for Tom Aspinall.
Despite the alarming numbers, there was still some humility in the results, "Nearly half of the respondents (49%) admitted they wouldn’t last even one round in the octagon." (Action Network)
Take It With a Pinch of Salt
The sample of 2,118 US-based UFC fans doesn't represent global UFC audiences, and focusing only on UFC fans may skew the results. Additionally, the nature of the question could prompt humorous or unrealistic answers. The popularity of fighters also influences the results.
